MR Rhythm Game BEATABLE Gets Full Release Today On Quest

Mixed reality rhythm game BEATABLE adds a level editor and new songs in today's full release.

Originally launched in early access three months ago, BEATABLE by XR Games (Starship Troopers: Continuum) turns your table or any solid surface into an instrument with hand tracking controls. As confirmed during last month's VR Games Spotlight, it's now introduced a custom map and song editor, letting you create and share levels with music from your libraries.

Today's full release also brings the official setlist up to 24 songs, doubling what the early access version previously featured. That includes a new “anime-inspired anthem” from Japanese idol Kudo Haruka and a new “heavy-hitter” from progressive metal band SikTh's Mikee Goodman. Other promised changes include visual and gesture detection improvements, alongside new table and hand skins.

We enjoyed the mixed reality rhythm game during our hands-on impressions with the early access version, calling it an “encouraging” start. Though we believed some further refinements were required, we considered it “an intriguing solution to hand tracking's lack of haptics with minimal latency.”

BEATABLE is out now on Quest.