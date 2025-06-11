Rhythm Game BEATABLE Will Introduce A Level Editor and New Tracks Next Month

BEATABLE, the mixed reality rhythm game, is introducing six new tracks as well as a custom song and map editor as part of a planned update next month.

Developed by XR Games (Hitman 3 VR Reloaded, Starship Troopers: Continuum), BEATABLE is a mixed reality rhythm game where players swap controller inputs for hand tracking as they tap and click to the beat. After choosing a song and difficulty, icons appear over four lanes, with players tasked with smacking the table in front of them to earn points – the more accurate the timing, the higher the score.

As part of a planned update for BEATABLE next month, XR Games is introducing a custom map and song editor, enabling players to create levels with music from their libraries. Revealed during the VR Game Spotlight at AWE USA, six new tracks will be added to the setlist, including a new song called Invincible, which features Japanese idol Kudo Haruka, as well as improved visuals and VFX.

“We didn’t want to just make another rhythm game,” said XR Games CEO Bobby Thandi in a prepared statement. “We wanted to push boundaries—to build something that feels natural, physical, and fun in a whole new way. BEATABLE is the result of our Creative Director’s (Chuan Liu) vision, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

BEATABLE is available on Quest now in early access, and you can read our early access impressions below to learn more.