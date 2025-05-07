Meta Rebrands Quest+ Subscription To Horizon+

 Skip to content
Meta just rebranded its Quest+ game subscription service to Horizon+, and it now brings discounts for paid titles.

If you're unfamiliar with it, the $8/month subscription lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, as well as access the titles in its Games Catalog. You can play your redeemed games and the catalog while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games and the catalog won't be playable until you resubscribe or purchase them.

The Meta Quest software platform was rebranded to Meta Horizon last year, and Quest+ was the only remaining platform usage of the Quest brand. Quest will still remain the brand for Meta's first-party headsets, such as Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Alongside the rebrand, Horizon+ is now offering subscribers discounts on paid titles that are neither monthly redeemable nor in the catalog, including 60% off Skydance's Behemoth.

If you're a Horizon+ subscriber, make sure you redeem Pavlov Shack and Kill It With Fire VR before the end of the month.

