Pavlov Shack and Kill It With Fire VR are the Meta Quest+ monthly redeemable titles for May 2025.

What Is Meta Quest+? The Meta Quest+ subscription lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month as well as access the titles in its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe. Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's monthly redeemable games were Breachers and Thrasher.

Pavlov Shack

Pavlov Shack is the standalone VR spinoff of the PC VR and PS VR2 shooter Pavlov, and it does not support crossplay with those platforms.

It's a team-based multiplayer shooter similar to Call of Duty, offering a variety of game modes including Team Deathmatch and Search and Destroy, and usually attracts a younger crowd than Onward.

Kill It With Fire VR

Kill It With Fire VR is the VR port of the singleplayer flatscreen game Kill It With Fire, which sees you hunt and kill spiders... with fire.

It sounds like nightmare for arachnophobes, or perhaps catharsis if they're actively trying to get over their fear.