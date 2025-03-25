Onward Update 2.0 is out now.

Meta-owned Downpour Interactive describes the update as "the biggest update we have ever done since the game’s release in 2016". According to Downpour, every single weapon and piece of equipment has been graphically upgraded, new weapons have been introduced, a new game mode has been added, you can now choose and customize your character model, a classic map has been remastered, and a new map has been introduced.

0:00 / 2:15 1×

Weapons and equipment have taken a "huge visual leap" with the models, textures, and sounds replaced, Downpour says. This includes everything from guns to drones and even smoke grenades.

13 new weapons have also been added, including a pump-action shotgun and revolver with unique hand interactions:

MARSOC

M870 (Specialist)

Vector (Specialist)

HK416 (Rifleman)

HK45T (All Classes)

M45A1 (All Classes)

M27 (Marksman, Support)

MR73 Revolver (Rifleman, Marksman)

Volk

AK103 (Rifleman)

Saiga 12 (Specialist)

APC9 (Specialist)

MP443 Grach (All Classes)

Stechkin APS (Specialist, Support)

RPK-74 (Support with drum magazine, Rifleman with molot magazine)

Two weapons have also been removed from the game, the G3A3 and M1911. Downpour says this is because the G3A3 is no longer used by modern armies, and sees the newly added RPK-74 as its replacement. Similarly, the M1911 is rarely used in reality anymore has been replaced by the M45A1, which is a modernized successor.

Overhauled weapons and equipment.

And whereas previously every player on each team looked the same, Onward Update 2.0 adds 10 "operators" per faction, for a total of 20, to customize their appearance.

MARSOC Operators

Volk Operators

The update also adds a new map, called Overgrowth, and a remastered version of the fan-favorite Downfall. Both are available in day or night mode. As well as being "more graphically advanced" than current Onward maps, these two new options add climbable ladders, which have also been added to Shooting Range, FOB, and Bazaar.

Further, the map Tanker is now available in day mode, not just night.

Downfall Remastered.

Overgrowth

Tanker (Day)

Onward Update 2.0 also brings a new co-op game mode, called Retrieval, as well as the option for additional AI enemies to spawn after 32 in the Hunt game mode.

Finally, the update brings dozens of quality-of-life and realism improvements, including more realistic bullet drop, scope zeroing, and new scope technology.

Full Onward Update 2.0 Changelog Headline Features Replaced all existing weapon models, textures and everything else related to their visuals and sounds.

Added new types of weapons: pump action shotguns, and a revolver.

New weapons: M870, Vector, HK416, HK45T, M45A1, M27, MR73, AK103, Saiga 12, APC9, MP443 Grach, Stechkin APS, RPK-74 (Drum / Molot).

Replaced all weapon attachments and added many new ones

Added new types of weapon attachments: grippods, alternate iron sights, hybrid scopes, combo laser sights, and more

Replaced all MARSOC and Volk characters

Added 20 selectable operators with customization options in arm band colors and lens colors if applicable

Added two new maps: Downfall Remastered (replacing Downfall), and Overgrowth

Added new music throughout the game

Added new visual effects for bullets hitting objects, and for when the player is hit

Added the option to filter servers by platform.

Added interactable ladders to several maps. Weapons Overhauled ballistic trajectories, they now are not affected by framerate and properly convey bullet mass, shape, and drop over time.

Added alternate support grip hand poses to assist with overlap on several guns when they are using alternative magazines, such as an RPK drum magazine in an AK style weapon.

Added "trigger discipline" animations to the index finger on all guns, when the user is not touching their controller trigger they will rest their finger on the trigger housing.

All guns now support trigger animations when pulling the trigger, including the taser and the M203 attachments.

When using tracer rounds in the Shooting Range they now affect every shot instead of every third shot.

Volk now has their own stun gun.

Stun guns used to require players to be downed but not dead to hack tablets. This is still the case unless that player was stunned with the stun gun itself. Then they can be hacked even if dead.

Bipods on some LMGs are now grippable.

Added shell carriers for shotguns. Maps Added new daytime map variant for Tanker.

The Shooting Range now contains a basketball goal, and several hidden easter eggs.

Ladders have been added to Bazaar to reach the rooftops on a few key buildings.

Towers in Shooting Range and FOB now have functioning ladders.

Improved lighting bakes and textures on various maps most notably on Bazaar and Quarantine amongst others

Improvements to propping and texturing were made to the following maps: Shooting Range, Quarantine, Tanker, Suburbia, Bazaar.

Improvements were made to several Skyboxes

Subway now supports Assault mode

Added a chance of lightning to night maps, as well as a chance of a jet or helicopter flyover on any map, and a chance of a boat driveby on maps with water like Tanker and Abandoned Game Modes New game mode: Retrieval. This is similar to the hard drive recovery mission from Mercenary Mode.

Gun Game now uses random factions on faction specific equipment like grenades.

Added a "pump action shotgun" mode to One in the Chamber.

Male and Female VIP added for Escort mode, the gender chosen will match your Marsoc character.

In FFA modes we use your character selections but we do use a random faction, for variety.

Added "Safe Spawn" functionality that allows players to respawn at random positions in Free Roam if their body is being camped.

Added visible 'walls' to indicate the playable area in Subway for Assault

Allow for up to 512 bots to spawn in co-op modes - they will respawn when over 32 bots are selected, and ammo boxes will appear. Bots / AI Improved AI responsiveness during travel states, so they react more realistically when taking fire.

AI no longer speaks Russian but English with a thick accent, allowing the player to hear what they are doing.

AI now has several new voice events for throwing flashbangs, throwing smokes, and taking fire.

AI now has both male and female voices. Miscellaneous Added visible Quest 3 controller for Quest 3 users in the tutorial.

Updated all menu tiles

Player vocalizations now have male and female variants.

Added a new drawing board pen that deterministically randomizes its colors every round.

Fixed the competitive warning when joining via playlist. Bug Fixes Removed some obsolete Quest 1 optimizations to characters that could make them look worse.

Grabbing an LMG lid from the wrong side will now flip your hand correctly.

Fix the game potentially getting stuck if the player leaves a game during a map transition.

Fix the game getting brighter if the player leaves a game during a flare.

Fix various locations the player could get stuck in Abandoned, FOB and Bazaar.

Fix minor collision issues in Suburbia, Turbine, and Abandoned.

Fix not having to type the full Uplink code if it ends in zeroes.

Fix not being able to extract in Fire Fight if the host disconnects.

Fix custom content map authors being unable to test AI modes on local exports.

Fix a potential way to get two corpsmen on one fire team.

Fix being unable to interact with a scroll bar when creating a server.

Fire Fight hard drive no longer falls through the helicopter and gets stuck underneath it.

Casters in Mercenary Mode can no longer participate in map or reward votes.

Fix holo sights not appearing white when using night vision sometimes.

Fix an edge case that allowed instantaneous Uplink sends in Assault and Mercenary Transmit rounds.

Molotov flames now affect players of all heights.

Fix server ID text overlapping other UI in the server browser.

Fix sabotage matches ending shortly after the round starts prematurely.

Fix a few placeholder messages in Mercenary mode objective text, for example in Extract mode.

Fix a Fire Fight helicopter you could not board in Turbine.

Fix Evac rounds not ever ending if a player gives up before the AI spawn in.

Fix player count on the watch in One in the Chamber being incorrect.

Fix a small seam in the ballistic shield between the window and shield that could be shot through.

Fix AI being weird if you broke line of sight near doors.

Fix the VIP having green trim around their night vision even if you hadn't selected it in your options, also fixed VIP ignoring the player's default phosphor setting.

After users successfully finish a mission involving a helicopter, fix the helicopter's sound playing forever.

Fix a few spots in Cargo Night that night vision did not illuminate.

Fix getting stuck without a team if you try and click on one team while putting on the helmet of another team.

Fix not making footstep sounds if you are rubbing against a wall.

Fix some occlusion culling issues on Tanker, Quarantine, & FOB.

Fix the drawing board being corrupted when joining a match in progress.

Replaced the check of your internet connection from being ping based to a general web request, which may help certain players.

Fixed bots throwing flashbangs when the player(s) had long since moved

Fixed syringes not syncing their state to other players

Players can no longer hack allied tablets

Fixed flares illuminating subterranean areas of levels

Fixed an issue that could progress a player to the next gun in Gun Game, if another player gave up

Fixed both medics spawning in the same fire group on Firefight

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes die while extracting in the helicopter on Quarantine

Fixed some instances where head tracking wasn't working correctly, namely in elevators, the killhouse, and while extracting in a helicopter

Fix AI getting stuck when entering certain cover states (such as when taking cover from a grenade).

Fixed users become stuck without a Team after physically equipping a helmet while using the laser-pointer to select the other within Tent Lobbies throughout the title

Fixed the C4 having a collider that would block bullets

Fixed Round abruptly ending when a user dies after having previously entered a 'disable uplink' code during the latest round-end phase of 'Assault'

Fixed Game ending in a VOLK victory when MARSOC slays VIP during Round Reset timer after Jail timer throughout Escort

Fixed matches failing to end immediately after pressing the 'Give Up' button in Evac

Fixed air drones being able to leave the spawn jail

Fixed an issue where if two players timed their uplinks just right, two would be sent and MARSOC would be awarded 4 points in Uplink

Fixed Mercenary Mode not being available in the server filter as an option

Fixed the option to allow changing game modes to appear when creating a Firefight server, when this game mode does not support changing modes.

Fixed an issue whereby players could trigger a victory condition in Mercenary Mode - Extract without having the hard drive

Onward is available on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets, Meta PC Store for Link & Rift, and Steam for any headset supported by SteamVR.