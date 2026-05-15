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Synth Riders Crypt Of The NecroDancer Music Pack Available Now

 &  Mike Johnson
Synth Riders Crypt Of The NecroDancer Music Pack Available Now

Synth Riders has released a new music pack featuring tracks from rhythm-based roguelike dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer as part of a collaboration with developer Brace Yourself Games.

Barely a month after the Dua Lipa music pack, Kluge Interactive is back with another drop, featuring five tracks from Crypt of the NecroDancer composer Danny Baranowsky.

Watch the trailer here:

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Here's the full list of tracks:

  • Disco Descent
  • Konga Conga Kappa
  • Rhythmortis
  • Fungal Funk
  • Styx and Stones

Each track is available for $1.99 or get the full pack as a bundle for $8.95. With this release, Synth Riders' catalog now totals 188 songs (81 free, 107 DLC).

Synth Riders is available on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Apple Vision Pro, and Steam.

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