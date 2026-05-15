Synth Riders Crypt Of The NecroDancer Music Pack Available Now

Synth Riders has released a new music pack featuring tracks from rhythm-based roguelike dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer as part of a collaboration with developer Brace Yourself Games.
Barely a month after the Dua Lipa music pack, Kluge Interactive is back with another drop, featuring five tracks from Crypt of the NecroDancer composer Danny Baranowsky.
Watch the trailer here:
Here's the full list of tracks:
- Disco Descent
- Konga Conga Kappa
- Rhythmortis
- Fungal Funk
- Styx and Stones
Each track is available for $1.99 or get the full pack as a bundle for $8.95. With this release, Synth Riders' catalog now totals 188 songs (81 free, 107 DLC).
Synth Riders is available on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Apple Vision Pro, and Steam.