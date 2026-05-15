Le Dino Labo's Latest DLC, Cretaceous Predators & Prey, Out Now

Le Dino Labo, a mixed-reality dinosaur building experience, gets its second expansion today with the Cretaceous Predators and Prey DLC.

Realcast Inc., developers of Le Dino Labo, has announced that the second expansion DLC for their dinosaur-building mixed-reality experience is available now on Meta Quest. "Cretaceous Predators and Prey" introduces three new dinosaurs to the casual puzzle game, including the legendary Velociraptor, Protoceratops, and Psittacosaurus.

Like the dinosaurs previously available in the base game and the first DLC "Jurassic Giants," each new dinosaur has been carefully adapted for Le Dino Labo's hands-on game mechanics, which allow players to examine individual fossil fragments and assemble dinosaur skeletons one bone at a time.

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Le Dino Labo uses full hand tracking interaction, allowing fragments of iconic dinosaurs to be examined, rotated, and assembled into complete creatures all within the player's real-world environment. When a dinosaur is completed, it springs to true life size, driving home the sheer enormity of these ancient creatures. (Can you fit a Diplodocus in your bedroom?)

A previously published Le Dino Labo roadmap for future updates included new themed packs, deeper skeletal manipulation, enhanced environmental integration, and more.

Le Dino Labo's new DLC Cretaceous Predators and Prey is available now on the Meta Horizon Store for $3.99.