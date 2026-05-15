Fixer Undercover Wrenches Its Way Onto Steam In July With VR & Flatscreen Support

Fixer Undercover hits Steam on July 16 with VR and flatscreen support. The spy themed escape room adventure has a VR supported demo available now.

I reviewed Fixer Undercover when it released on Meta Quest in February, saying "The heavy emphasis on VR interactions and encouragement to think outside the box on solutions makes for a highly entertaining spy caper." My only real complaint was a heavy amount of annoying grab jank and the game updated about a month ago with a physics overhaul for smoother object interactions.

Developer Creativity AR announced it was working on a Steam port shortly after the Quest release, promising "dynamic shadows, higher resolution for textures, and post-processing to make the prison feel more grounded and immersive."

Watch the Steam trailer here:

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Going the hybrid model to expand its audience is a trend we've been seeing in VR. Over a dozen developers have recently ported their VR titles to flatscreen or released a new game without VR support at all. Most recently, Moss and Glassbreakers developer Polyarc Games announced Moss: The Forgotten Relic, a combination of the two Moss games, for PC and consoles this summer.

Fixer Undercover can be wishlisted on Steam. There is a VR supported demo available to play for any interested in trying the new version first.