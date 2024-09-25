Moss And Moss: Book 2 Will Get Visual Updates For Quest 3 & Quest 3S

The critically acclaimed Moss duology will receive a free update, bringing visual and gameplay improvements on Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets.

Coinciding with the anticipated Meta Quest 3S reveal, developer Polyarc unveiled a host of Quest-specific upgrades coming to both Moss and its sequel, Moss: Book 2. The original game, which was released on the first Meta Quest, hasn't had an upgrade since it launched on the 2019 headset. That's scheduled to launch on October 15, coinciding with when Quest 3S becomes available.

0:00 / 0:43 1× Moss - visual comparison on Quest

According to the developer, Moss has been rendered at 150% of its original resolution on Quest 3 headsets, alongside visual improvements and lighting changes to bring it closer to Moss: Book 2's standard. Not only that, but Polyarc has also added a 'no combat' mode to the game, allowing players to enjoy Quill's adventure as a narrative puzzle experience.

The trailer, which sees Polyarc's Brendan Walker unbox the budget-friendly Quest 3S, showcases the differences between the original version of Moss and the new update. Lighting looks superior in the Quest 3 version of the game, and the clarity looks cleaner too, so we're looking forward to seeing it in action.

There's no information on any Moss: Book 2 gameplay improvements over the Quest 2 version, so we expect to see minor upgrades over the last-generation title. However, in our review of the sequel, we said that Moss: Book 2 is "another excellent chapter in a wider story for Quill that drives home that familiar feeling that the best is still to come."

To celebrate the upcoming update, Moss and Moss: Book 2 have a 25% discount when using the code 'MOSSONQUEST-4CF439' on Quest. Both games are also available on PSVR 2, Pico, and Steam.