Valve says it needs to "revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing" for Steam Frame and Steam Machine amid the global memory and storage shortage.

When announcing the headset and consolized PC back in November, Valve said they would ship in "early 2026". For pricing, it told UploadVR it was "aiming" to sell Steam Frame for less than the $1000 Index full-kit, and suggested that the Steam Machine would be competitive with building a PC with similar parts.

Now, in a blog post on Steam, Valve says that while it had originally planned to share prices and release dates by now, the "limited availability and growing prices" of memory and storage mean it "must revisit" its plan for both.

"When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then. The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).



Our goal of shipping all three products in the first half of the year has not changed. But we have work to do to land on concrete pricing and launch dates that we can confidently announce, being mindful of how quickly the circumstances around both of those things can change. We will keep you updated as much as we can as we finalize those plans as soon as possible."

The company says its goal is still to ship in the first half of this year, but has "work to do" to "land on" concrete prices and launch dates.

"We will keep you updated as much as we can as we finalize those plans as soon as possible", Valve promises.

If you missed it at the time, make sure to read our hands-on impressions of Steam Frame from Valve HQ in November.