HTC's holiday deals offer discounts & bundles for Vive Focus Vision, Vive XR Elite, and Vive Pro 2.

All of these offers apply for the rest of the year, ending after December 31.

Vive Focus Vision: Free Accessory & Games

Vive Focus Vision is HTC's current flagship headset, priced at $1000. It features eye tracking, color mixed reality, and the ability to operate as either a standalone or PC VR headset.

Until the end of the year, Vive Focus Vision comes with the DisplayPort adapter that lets it act as a native PC VR headset with lossless quality, no compression artefacts.

It also comes with either 4 VR games on the Viveport PC store, or 5 mixed reality games on the standalone Viveport store. You choose between the two packs.

Vive XR Elite Discounts

Vive XR Elite is HTC's other standalone headset. It has the same chipset and controllers as Vive Focus Vision, but is a more compact design with lower resolution and single element pancake lenses.

Until the end of the year, Vive XR Elite is available for $800, down from the new regular price of $900.

HTC is also offering a bundle with three Vive Ultimate Trackers and body straps for around $1300, saving around $150 compared to the normal price of this bundle. The trackers are supported in VRChat in both standalone and PC VR mode, using HTC's built-in PC VR streaming software.

Both offers still come with the 'Deluxe Pack' of four accessories that HTC has been offering to all Vive XR Elite owners since June.

Vive Pro 2 Discounts

Vive Pro 2 is HTC's tethered PC-only VR headset. It features the same lenses and panels as Vive Focus Vision, but uses SteamVR base stations for tracking instead of computer vision.

For the rest of the year, HTC is offering the Vive Pro 2 full kit with base stations and controllers for $800 (down from $1200) or, for those who already have base stations, the headset alone for $500 (down from $700).

That means if you're solely interested in wired PC VR, you can get the same visual experience as Vive Focus Vision for $200 less - though without eye tracking.