The 256GB model of Quest 3S is $350 in the US until February 9, $50 off its regular price.

Meta's current headset lineup consists of three options:

128GB Quest 3S ($300)

256GB Quest 3S (normally $400, now temporarily $350)

512GB Quest 3 ($500)

The 256GB Quest 3S sort of exists as the unwanted middle child of Meta's lineup, with Amazon sales rankings suggesting it's significantly less popular than the 128GB Quest 3S and 512GB Quest 3. It doesn't appeal to price sensitive buyers looking for the cheapest option, and those looking for a better experience can get the clear and precisely adjustable pancake lenses of Quest 3, a significant upgrade, for just $100 more. At $350, until February 9 at least, the 256GB Quest 3S feels more appropriately priced.

Since the original Oculus Rift, Meta has frequently experimented with price cuts and adjusted its future strategy based on the demand it sees as a result, sometimes keeping the new price beyond the stated deadline. We expect Meta will be monitoring the results of this sale, which ends one minute after 11:59pm PT on February 8, with the same goals in mind.