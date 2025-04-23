Meta Now Sells Quest 3S Refurbished For $270

Meta now sells Quest 3S refurbished, $270 for the 128GB base model or $360 for the 256GB model.

That's a saving of $30 compared to buying the 128GB model new, and $40 over buying the 256GB model new - at least normally. The offering is available from the online Meta Store.

Meta's refurbished Quest headsets come with the same one-year warranty as new headsets, and the company claims they "are inspected and thoroughly tested, professionally cleaned, and restored to original factory settings so they function and look like new and include the same accessories and cables as new devices". Also like new Quest headsets, refurbished Quests bought from the Meta Store are eligible for return within 30 days.

I say "normally" because until 8:59pm PT on Saturday, the 128GB Quest 3S is on sale for the same price new, and the 256GB model for just $10 more than the refurbished offering.

As such, until this sale ends you should take advantage of it if you're in the market for a Quest 3S, rather than getting a refurbished unit.

Unlike a new Quest 3S, the refurbished offering isn't listed as coming with Batman: Arkham Shadow, nor with the free 3 months of the Quest+ games subscription. Batman: Arkham Shadow is priced at $50, while Quest+ is $8/month.

Meta also sells the higher-end Quest 3 refurbished from $380, under the same terms. While that only comes with 128GB storage, a quarter of a new Quest 3, we still describe it as the best deal in VR. The 512GB Quest 3 is available refurbished too, though, for $450.

You can get Quest 3S or Quest 3 refurbished from the Meta Store.