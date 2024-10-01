 Skip to content
Quest 3 Refurbished At $380 Is The Best Deal In VR Right Now

Meta is selling the 128GB Quest 3 refurbished for $380.

That makes it just $80 more than a new 128GB Quest 3S. And for that $80 you get pancake lenses, higher resolution, precise IPD adjustment, and a headphone jack.

Meta is discontinuing the 128GB Quest 3, leaving only the 512GB model which it's cutting to $500. Until that happens, the 128GB model is on clearance sale for $430 new, or now, $50 less refurbished.

Meta's refurbished Quest headsets come with the same one-year warranty as new headsets, and the company claims they "are inspected and thoroughly tested, professionally cleaned, and restored to original factory settings so they function and look like new and include the same accessories and cables as new devices".

Also like new Quest headsets, refurbished Quests bought from the Meta Store are eligible for return within 30 days.

You can get Quest 3 refurbished from the Meta Store.

