Meta Just Cut The 512GB Quest 3 To $500 And Will Discontinue The 128GB Model

 &  David Heaney
The 128GB storage model of Quest 3 is being discontinued, and the 512GB model has been cut to its $500 price.

Quest 3 launched a year ago with two models, 128GB storage for $500 or 512GB for $650.

When stock of the 128GB model depletes, the 512GB option will be the sole Quest 3 model. Until that happens, the 128GB model is available at a discounted price of $430.

This announcement comes as Meta just officially revealed and opened preorders for Quest 3S, a cheaper headset that has the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities as Quest 3, but uses the old fresnel lenses and single panel from Quest 2.

Meta also announced that it's discontinuing Quest 2 and Quest Pro by the end of the year or when stock runs out, whichever comes first.

When Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the 128GB Quest 3 are gone, Meta's headset lineup will be simplified to:

  • Quest 3S (128GB): $300
  • Quest 3S (256GB): $400
  • Quest 3 (512GB): $500

As well as simplifying Meta's lineup, this move could push many potential Quest 3S 256GB buyers up to Quest 3, since for $100 more they can get a slimmer headset with double the storage, pancake lenses, higher resolution, and precise IPD adjustment.

