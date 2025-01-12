Meta Quest 3S was the top selling games console on Amazon US in 2024, despite only releasing in October.

In fact, it was the third most sold device of any kind in the Video Games category, beaten only by a Nintendo licensed microSD card and the black PlayStation controller introduced at the start of last year, both being a fraction of the price.

The news comes after the Meta Horizon app needed to set up Quest headsets was the #1 free iPhone app on Christmas Day 2024, and SteamVR saw near-record usage in December. Clearly, 2024 was another year of growth for VR.

Of course, we should point out that 2024 was the swan song year for the Nintendo Switch, usually the top selling console, since a plethora of leaks suggest it will be replaced by a successor this year. But still, it's a remarkable achievement for an XR headset released in October to outsell traditional consoles for the entire year.

If you're unfamiliar, Quest 3S replaced Quest 2, bringing the color mixed reality and higher fidelity VR capabilities of Quest 3 to the $300 price point. And for Black Friday the headset came with a $75 Amazon gift card, essentially valuing it at $225 for six days.

The iPhone App Store ranking and Amazon data are the only indicator of the headset's success so far, but we'll keep a close eye on Meta's Q4 revenue figures next month for an indication of whether Meta's XR business is set for new heights or still trailing the breakout success of Quest 2.

Thanks to UploadVR reader James Kelley for spotting Quest 3S on the Amazon 2024 Best Sellers list.