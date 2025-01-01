The #1 App On Christmas Day Was The Meta App Needed To Set Up Quest Headsets

Meta Horizon was the #1 free iPhone app on Christmas Day 2024.

The top free iPhone apps on Christmas Day 2024.

The app is required to set up Quest headsets, suggesting Quest 3S and Quest 3 were very popular Christmas gifts in 2024.

This also happened on Christmas Day in 2021 and 2023, but it didn't seem to in 2022 after Quest 2 got a price hike that affected sales.

"100K+ bought in past month" on Amazon US alone.

Meanwhile, the Quest 3S listing on Amazon US, just one retailer in one region, shows over 100 thousand units sold over the past month - more than what's shown for all PlayStation 5 and Xbox SKUs combined.

Quest 3S launched in October, bringing the color mixed reality and higher fidelity VR capabilities of Quest 3 to the $300 price point. The iPhone App Store ranking and Amazon sales figure are the only indicator of the headset's success so far, but we'll keep a close eye on Meta's Q4 revenue figures next month for an indication of whether Meta's XR business is set for new heights or still trailing the breakout success of Quest 2.