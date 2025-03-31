Deadly Premonition creator SWERY believes VR will become “the next major computing platform” that goes beyond gaming.

Speaking to UploadVR in a recent Death Game Hotel interview, White Owls CEO Hidetaka 'SWERY' Suehiro shared his thoughts on the future of VR. Stating that hardware and software need to evolve in tandem, he believes that “we’re likely to move away from bulky headsets to something more lightweight and wearable”.

“If that happens, VR could replace things like traditional monitors, TVs, and even car mirrors. It could integrate with public transit systems, display traffic signs, or show real-time congestion data. It has the potential to reshape how we interact with the world,” stated Suehiro.

Diving into software, Suehiro imagines that this will deliver “an entirely new kind of operating system” designed for wearable VR/MR tech. He believes this could allow for “fully seamless integration between immersive experiences, real-world enhancements, and even casual games” playable in the corner of your vision.

“Ultimately, I believe VR won’t just be a peripheral for gaming. It’s becoming the next major computing platform, much like smartphones did. We’re already starting to see signs of this, and as devices become lighter and networks faster, the question won’t be “what can you do in VR?” but rather “what can’t you do?”

Suehiro's remarks come off the back of our recent interview about Death Game Hotel, a social VR gambling-themed horror game that's going free-to-play next month. Originally launched last year as a premium title, White Owls announced it's adopting a freemium model on April 10. You can read our full interview below to learn more about the upcoming changes.