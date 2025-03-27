Death Game Hotel Will Adopt A Freemium Model Next Month On Quest

Death Game Hotel, a VR multiplayer game inspired by Squid Game, goes free-to-play next month on Quest, and we interviewed the developer to learn more.

Released last year on Quest, Death Game Hotel is the debut VR game from White Owls, the studio led by Deadly Premonition director Hidetaka 'SWERY' Suehiro. Originally a premium title for $19.99, the studio confirmed its gambling social horror game will relaunch as a free-to-play title on April 10, 2025, and SWERY provided UploadVR with the following video.

0:00 / 0:41 1×

The multiplayer component will be free for all players, while the single-player story with original characters is becoming DLC. Optional cosmetic items and “specific in-game content” will also be available for purchase. New features alongside this relaunch include a solo 'Death Slot' game for earning currency and items, new avatars, and a new zero gravity playroom called 'Space Room.'

Before today's announcement, UploadVR interviewed Suehiro via email to learn more. With increasing concerns being raised by developers about the growing prevalence of free-to-play experiences on Quest, I queried if this factored into the decision. White Owls is aware of these reports, though Suehiro states the VR market is constantly evolving and that every platform needs you to adapt.

"On any platform, the business model needs to adapt to user trends and demand. As a developer, I always want to deliver my creations, which I see almost like my own children, to as many players as possible. That’s why I believe in embracing new trends, technologies, and business models with flexibility. That said, we’re deeply committed to preserving the essence of our work—the “SWERY-ness” and “White Owls identity.” No matter the model, we won’t compromise on that."

The studio recognizes that free-to-play and social experiences are “gaining traction” on Quest, and we've recently seen other multiplayer titles like Mannequin also adopting a freemium model. However, Suehiro called the freemium move a community-driven decision to open up Death Game Hotel to more players.

“Regardless of Meta’s broader strategy, this was an internal decision rooted in community input and the moment’s opportunity.”

New 'Space Room' environment

Death Game Hotel will offer existing owners various rewards such as an early supporter badge, 10 premium cigars, a specially engraved lighter, and in-game currency. However, White Owls also wants to ensure that new players similarly feel welcomed. With the relaunch, everyone will receive new stash items that include a laser gun, a selfie camera, and 2000 gold nuggets.

“While expanding our community is a big goal, we don’t want to leave our original supporters behind. That’s why we’ve prepared special in-game items and rewards for those who’ve been with us since launch as our way of saying thank you. At the same time, we’re making sure new players feel welcomed. We're planning things like first-login bonuses and stash item gifts to lower the entry barrier and avoid any “this isn't for newbies” vibe.”

As Death Game Hotel is White Owls' first free-to-play title, the studio is relying on community feedback to help guide its evolution since launch. Though Suehiro couldn't reveal too many details yet about upcoming plans, he confirmed that the team is planning seasonal events and content updates throughout the year.

The new Death Game Hotel slot machine

Touching upon our initial interview back in July, Suehiro previously informed me he'd like to create “a multiplayer experience that no one has ever seen before.” Should he ever get the chance to make this game, would White Owls go free-to-play from the start?

Suehiro believes this experience will present new challenges as they expect Death Game Hotel's multiplayer base to grow significantly. Describing VR as a “young medium full of untapped potential,” he considers this anticipated growth and live service management to be “all part of the learning curve,” so nothing is set in stone for future titles.

“I believe that managing this free-to-play experience will help us unlock even more possibilities for VR multiplayer games in the future. So yes, I can absolutely see us choosing VR again, and potentially the F2P model, but it all comes down to the nature of the experience or concept we want to create and deliver through our game."

Death Game Hotel is available now on the Meta Quest platform, and the free-to-play relaunch commences on April 10, 2025 at 10am PT.