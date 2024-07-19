A Deadly Premonition VR demo was tested and scrapped, though SWERY expressed interest in creating a VR adaptation "if given the chance."

Following last week's launch of Death Game Hotel, the debut VR game from White Owls Inc., UploadVR conducted an email-based Q&A with the studio's founder, Hidetaka Suehiro, often known as SWERY. Asked if he would consider VR adaptations for his previous work, such as 2010's survival horror game Deadly Premonition, Suehiro advised it would depend on the rights holders but, "if given the chance, I would certainly like to do it."

Suehiro then revealed that during the development of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, the studio created a demo that allowed them to traverse Deadly Premonition's world using VR headsets. However, Suehiro advised this was "just a test" and was subsequently scrapped.

For full transparency, here's the unedited question and answer:

UploadVR: While I understand this may be complicated by IP ownership, would you ever consider creating VR adaptations for your previous games like Deadly Premonition?

Suehiro: As for Deadly Premonition, it depends on the rights holders and the producers with the licensing rights, but if given the chance, I would certainly like to do it. In fact, during the development of Deadly Premonition 2, the team created a demo where they traversed the world of Deadly Premonition using VR headsets. To avoid raising expectations, let me clarify that this was just a test and it was scrapped.

As for Death Game Hotel, this new VR horror title offers a take on the classic death game trope often seen in anime games like Danganronpa. Featuring single-player and online multiplayer, the solo campaign puts you in the Death Game 2000, where you must survive against "quirky foes."

That's available now on the Meta Quest platform, and we'll bring you our Death Game Hotel review and full interview with Suehiro soon.