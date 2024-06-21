SWERY's Death Game Hotel Has A Release Date, And It's Soon

Death Game Hotel, a VR horror title from Deadly Premonition director SWERY, confirmed a release date on Quest.

Originally announced last year, Death Game Hotel is the debut VR game from White Owls, Inc. The studio was founded by Hidetaka Suehiro, better known as SWERY, whose previous work includes The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories. It offers a take on the classic death game trope often seen in anime games, TV shows or films, such as Danganronpa or Squid Game.

Featuring single-player and multiplayer, the solo campaign puts you in the Death Game 2000, where you must survive against "quirky foes." Multiplayer mode promises a similar premise, only you'll face actual people. The Death Game sees its contestants gambling body parts and involves players trying to empty strange chips into a blood-filled goblet while trying to avoid it overflowing and putting out a Reaper Candle. Once all of the candles are out, the Reaper appears for a different kind of deathmatch.

Death Game Hotel reaches the Meta Quest platform on July 11 for $20, and it's available for pre-order with a 10% discount.