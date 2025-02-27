Mannequin Goes Free-To-Play On Quest As PC VR Version Gets Price Cut

Mannequin, Fast Travel's Prop Hunt-inspired VR multiplayer game, is now free-to-play on Quest.

Initially a paid-for release, Mannequin by Fast Travel Games is a 2v3 multiplayer game where two agents hunt down three shapeshifting aliens. The free download on Quest features most of the game, though a 'Premium Upgrade' enables features like mod support, character skins unlocked through progression, additional maps, Custom Games, and rotating game types. This upgrade costs $9.99 and that's automatically unlocked if you previously bought the game.

The PC VR release will remain a paid-for app, despite the Quest version switching to a free-to-play download. However, Fast Travel Games confirmed it's reducing the price permanently on Steam by 50% from $19.99, matching the Quest's 'Premium Upgrade' cost at $9.99. Elsewhere, today's update also introduces a new map called Towers, which adds portals into the equation.

Today's announcement follows last month's news that 60% of the Fast Travel Games staff faced redundancy after “lower sales than expected” across 2024. Alongside Mannequin, which took our award for 2024's Best New VR Multiplayer Game, the studio launched five additional titles: Action Hero, Project Demigod, BlackForge, Band Space, and the PlayStation VR2 port for Into The Radius.

While we've seen this approach before with Population: One and Gorilla Tag - two games that both have free-to-play versions on Quest but not Steam - Mannequin's switch comes at a time when an increasing number of developers are sharing their concerns about the Meta Quest storefront.

In our recent Quest Store report, numerous teams highlighted major concerns with Meta's perceived shift to prioritizing free-to-play content, leading to an average revenue drop-off for the interviewed studios between 50-80%. With this and the recent layoffs in mind, it's perhaps unsurprising to see Mannequin making this change.

Mannequin is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.