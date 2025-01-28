Fast Travel Games Will Lay Off Dozens After Sales Miss Expectations

Fast Travel Games confirmed dozens of staff will be made redundant, citing “lower sales than expected” across 2024.

Announcing the news via social media, publisher Fast Travel Games confirmed it's making 30 employees redundant after missing sales targets across 2024. This primarily affects staff working in the Publishing, Marketing and Admin departments, and the studio's also consolidating into one internal development team.

Here's the full statement:

Due to lower sales than expected from our six game launches in 2024, in combination with a more uncertain year ahead for VR Games as a whole, we've taken the difficult decision to make 30 employees redundant at FTG. Thesse changes will affect mainly our Publishing, Marketing, and Admin departments, although the Studio will also be impacted as we consolidate down to one development team.

This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it's necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company.

Our focus now is on supporting all Fast Travellers through this challenging time. We're grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to continue launching incredible games for our players.

Fast Travel Games statement on social media .

Last year saw Fast Travel Games launch six different VR games, chief among them being our Best New VR Multiplayer Game for 2024, Mannequin. Other titles included Action Hero, BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure, Band Space, Project Demigod, and the PlayStation VR2 port for Into The Radius.

While specific sales figures are unknown for individual games, Into The Radius appears to be a potential exception to the low sales. Following last week's news that Into The Radius reached 800k sales across all platforms, CMO Andreas Juliusson confirmed that “sales on PS VR2 has exceeded our expectations [so] far.”

Today's announcement sees Fast Travel Games join an increasing list of VR studios facing layoffs, following a 15% staff reduction at Soul Assembly two weeks ago. Other affected studios in the last few months include XR Games, Toast Interactive, and nDreams, while FuturLab recently dropped support for PowerWash Simulator VR to avoid layoffs.