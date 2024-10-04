Band Space Turns You Into The Ultimate VR Rockstar Later This Month

Band Space hits the right notes by turning you into the ultimate rockstar on Meta Quest and PC VR on October 24, 2024.

Developed by Smartmelon Games and published by Fast Travel Games (Mannequin, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice), Band Space tasks you with the pressure of becoming a band, whether as a solo musician or with a group of like-minded friends.

At launch, Band Space is delivering four instruments for aspiring rockstars to master, as well as single-player or multiplayer modes and various tracks across different genres. The most exciting aspect is Mod.io support, letting you create your own tracks. However, mod support is only available for single-player users right now.

Smartmelon Games will introduce more songs as DLC post-launch. For now, players can enjoy 30 different tracks, and take part in a mixed-reality mode on Meta Quest headsets.

While Rock Band VR already happened but has since been delisted, Band Space serves as a different take on the rhythm game genre. In our Band Space impressions of the demo, we praised the game's multiplayer offerings but hit detection issues caused some frustrations.

Band Space releases on October 24 on PC VR via Steam and the Meta Quest platform.