Mannequin Leaves Early Access Soon On Quest & Steam

Mannequin, the hide-and-seek multiplayer game, enters full release next month on Quest and Steam.

Previously released in early access, Mannequin is an asymmetrical VR multiplayer title from Fast Travel Games with cross-platform multiplayer support. Three aliens can freeze to blend in with your surroundings, while two agents must detect them and kill them with a single shot. That takes place across four different maps, and custom modes will be available at launch. Here's the new trailer.

We previously enjoyed Mannequin in our early access preview, praising Fast Travel's entertaining approach to a seemingly simple idea.

Mannequin is a strong example of a simple idea well executed. While it's still got a long way to go thanks to the early access release, Fast Travel Games is already delivering a highly entertaining take on Prop Hunt that feels perfectly natural to VR. I've left this preview feeling very optimistic about what's coming next.

Mannequin is available now in early access on Quest and Steam, and the full release arrives on September 12 at the same $20 price.