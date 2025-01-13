PowerWash Simulator Ends VR Support As Dev Redeploys Team To Other Projects

PowerWash Simulator VR support will not continue on Quest, with FuturLab citing cost concerns and job security.

Addressed in a statement earlier today, FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden confirmed that PowerWash Simulator VR support is officially ending. While Rigden states the studio “absolutely love and believe in VR,” they confirmed that the VR team were “working on a platform which costs us more than it makes.”

“This doesn’t mean that we won’t support it in the future,” adds the CEO, though Rigden says the PowerWash Simulator VR team has been redeployed onto new projects. Advising this decision was made for the team's job security, it therefore seems unlikely official support will ever return.

I am so sorry to let you know that we won’t be continuing support of PowerWash Simulator VR. We absolutely love and believe in VR, so this doesn’t mean that we won’t support it in the future but we aren’t able to continue with support right now.

We have been faced with a cross roads: we have a truly excellent and kind VR team who were working on a platform which costs us more than it makes, while also having a list of job openings that were looking to be filled on other projects. We took the decision to redeploy our VR team into those other projects/roles. Whilst I would love to live in a world where we could support PowerWash Simulator on every platform going, I will always choose job security for my team. Every time. While I know that you must be so disappointed, I also know that if you were in my position you would have made the same decision.

While the flatscreen game continues receiving new content like the Shrek DLC and the upcoming Wallace & Gromit Pack, Quest support had been notably absent following June's Alice's Adventures Special Pack. Beforehand, PowerWash Simulator VR had received a series of post-launch content updates like the Muckingham Files 1&2, plus crossovers with SpongeBob SquarePants and Back to the Future.

PowerWash Simulator VR and the current DLC will remain available on the Meta Quest platform, as FuturLab confirmed it has no plans for delisting them.