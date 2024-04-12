 Skip to content
PowerWash Simulator VR Visits Bikini Bottom In The SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

PowerWash Simulator VR Visits Bikini Bottom In The SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

It's time to clean up Bikini Bottom as PowerWash Simulator VR receives the Spongebob Squarepants DLC.

Following February's free Muckingham Files 1&2 update, the SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack is the first licensed DLC pack from the flatscreen release to reach PowerWash Simulator VR. Featuring a new mini-campaign with six levels that introduces the following locations - Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair.

The DLC announcement follows this week's news that FuturLab has been acquired by the Miniclip group for an undisclosed sum. Confirming the acquisition went ahead in March, FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden announced she's remaining in her position and that the studio retains creative control over studio operations.

The PowerWash Simulator VR - Spongebob Squarepants Special Pack is available now on Quest for $7.99.

