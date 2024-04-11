Miniclip Acquires PowerWash Simulator VR Studio FuturLab

PowerWash Simulator VR studio FuturLab has been acquired by the Miniclip Group.

Following last November's launch for PowerWash Simulator VR, FuturLab confirmed the acquisition went ahead in March for an undisclosed sum. In a prepared statement, FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden confirmed she will remain in charge and that the developer retains autonomy over studio operations.

Followers of the studio will notice not much has changed; we still have autonomy over our studio operations and the games we develop. However, this new security will allow us to bring you many more, great games in the years to come.

In a separate prepared statement, Saad Choudri, CEO of Miniclip, welcomed the acquisition and called FuturLab, "a genre leader and pioneer in the market for games that soothe."

We had mixed opinions in our PowerWash Simulator VR review. While we praised the freedom of physical movement as a "much more rewarding experience" compared to the flatscreen version, we criticized the visual presentation on Quest 2. Since then, it's received a post-launch update with Quest 3 enhancements and February's The Muckingham Files 1&2 update.

PowerWash Simulator VR is available exclusively on the Meta Quest platform.