Into The Radius Has Sold 800K Copies Across All Platforms

VR survival shooter Into The Radius has sold 800k copies over the last five years.

Confirmed in a soon-to-be published interview, CM Games CEO Vlad Rannik spoke to UploadVR during PG Connects London 2025 to discuss Into The Radius 2. Touching upon how the original game guided the studio's approach to early access for the sequel, Rannik revealed Into The Radius sold 800k units since the initial launch back in November 2019.

Later entering full release in July 2020, Into The Radius had a long history of post-launch support. CM Games continued releasing content updates until its last major patch in September 2023 with Update 2.7, alongside ports for Quest and PlayStation VR2. Rannik believes this approach helped drive additional sales long-term.

“Continuously improving Into The Radius 1 based on feedback drove sales as well. Contrary to what most people would say about PC and game development, where it's like, “hey, you launch, and then it's just bug fixes and DLCs to earn more money.” In our case, continuously improving the game and adding more content resulted in more revenue,” stated the CEO.

As for Into The Radius 2, the sequel reached Steam Early Access last July. Our initial review considered it to be an enjoyable experience but we believed the launch version felt “barebones,” though it's since received two major updates and several smaller patches. We'll bring you our full interview with CM Games soon.

Into The Radius is available now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.