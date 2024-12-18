Mannequin Gets Major Update With New Map And Official Mod Support

Mannequin, the 2v3 hide-and-seek multiplayer game, gets official mod support and a new map in its latest update.

A month after adding Deathmatch mode to Mannequin, Fast Travel Games has announced another major update , this time introducing modding support. The modding platform Mod.IO has been integrated into the settings menu, letting you import custom skins for First Responders, Mannequins, and Agents without needing to leave the game.

Other additions include a new map called the Cove, which boasts tropical visuals for players to warm up with this winter. The map promises scenic vistas, twisty tunnels and an enchanted cavern to prop hunt in, with each new area opening the door for fresh tactics to emerge. Various performance improvements for The Lab map, updates to the Agents Shield and other fixes are also included.

The Cove's introduction marks the fourth map addition and fourth major update we've seen since Mannequin entered full release in September. Fast Travel Games revealed that more features are currently in the works and are set to arrive in the future, though specifics aren't yet known.

Mannequin is available now on Meta Quest and Steam.