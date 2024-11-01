Mannequin Adds Deathmatch Mode To The Hide-And-Seek VR FPS

Mannequin, the hide-and-seek VR multiplayer game, added a Deathmatch Mode in its latest update.

Following its full release in September, Mannequin by Fast Travel Games just received its second major update. Headlining this is the Deathmatch Mode, a free-for-all mode where players can respawn instead of having one life per match. This even lets you attack other players in the same class, pitting individual agents and mannequins against each other.

Other changes include the new mountain temple 'Pagoda' map, which is designed to complement Deathmatch but is compatible with existing gameplay modes too. Mannequins can now use the 'Possess' ability to possess frozen first responders and re-pose them. Finally, new custom game options like movement speed modifiers and auto-reloading for Agents are also available.

It's the second major Mannequin update we've seen post-launch, following the Excavation Update in late September. That introduced a new level, a new 'King of the Crown' mode where you fight to seize the crown in the lobby area, a new Agent shield you can use once per round, and finger gestures for mannequins.

Mannequin is out now on Quest and Steam.