PlayStation Spring Sale Discounts Resident Evil, Metro, Alien & More On PS VR2

The PlayStation Spring Sale is now live with notable PS VR2 discounts that include Resident Evil, Metro, Alien, and more.

Now live until April 23, the Spring Sale 2025 features thousands of PlayStation games with over 60 participating PlayStation VR2 titles, various bundles and an array of DLC. Between heavily discounted launch titles like Jurassic World Aftermath Collection to more recent hits like Arken Age, we're highlighting a range of choices across various genres.

The full list is available here for more details. Otherwise, here's our latest sale recommendations.

Some discounted PS VR2 games are also included in the PlayStation Plus games catalogue for no extra cost if you subscribe to the PS Plus Premium tier. That includes Before Your Eyes, Kayak VR: Mirage, and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, while Humanity remains available for Extra tier subscribers.

Other discounted PS VR2 games like Kill It With Fire VR, Moss, Not For Broadcast VR, and Metro Awakening also let Premium subscribers trial them for varying lengths of time before buying them. Presently, you can access limited trials for 20 PS VR2 games with other options including Demeo, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Breachers and Pixel Ripped 1978.