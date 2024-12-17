Metro Awakening & Assassin's Creed Nexus Lead This Year's Quest Holiday Sales

The Quest Holiday sale is now live, featuring discounts on big names like Metro Awakening and Assassin's Creed Nexus.

Similar to past offers, the Quest Holiday sale features discounts that range from individual games to focused bundles. On this occasion, bundles include The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners series, a 'Boxing Day' deal that includes both Creed: Rise to Glory and The Thrill of the Fight, plus six other choices.

You can find the full list here and as always, we're highlighting a list of recommendations across various genres. These range from heavier discounts on older VR games that go as high as 90% off, to newer titles with more modest reductions. Here's what we've found.

The Quest Holiday Sale ends on January 6, 2025, at 11:59pm PT.