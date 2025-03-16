Meta's Spring Savings and Steam's Spring Sale offer significant discounts on blockbuster VR titles.

On Meta's Horizon Store you can currently get the Quest versions of major games like Skydance’s Behemoth, Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, Dungeons of Eternity, Into The Radius, and Red Matter for up to 50% off, as well as the exclusive Assassin's Creed Nexus.

Meanwhile, Valve's Steam is offering significant discounts on major titles only playable in VR on PC, including Half-Life: Alyx 70% off, 60% off Fallout 4 VR, 80% off DiRT Rally 2.0, and 70% off Elite Dangerous, as well as notable savings on the PC VR versions of games like Skyrim VR, Arizona Sunshine 2, and No Man’s Sky.

Meta's sale ends on the midnight between March 23 and March 24, just over one week from now. Valve's sale generally ends at 10am PT on March 23, though the discounts on some specific titles end sooner.

Meta's Spring Savings

Here's a list of some of the titles currently on sale for Quest, sorted from the greatest to least percentage discount. Linked on the game name you'll find our review or most recent coverage.

Bundles

Meta is also offering six bundles, letting you get a collection of games for a lower price than buying them individually. And if you already own one or more of the games in the bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.

Steam's Spring Sale

Here's a list of notable blockbuster titles currently on sale on Steam. Linked on the game name you'll find our review or most recent coverage.