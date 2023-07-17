Devs United Games clarified the future of Real VR Fishing, stating the US East DLC might be its last.

Following the US East DLC announcement during last month's UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, confusion has emerged about the future of Real VR Fishing, after a tweet stated the upcoming DLC would "complete your journey." Some interpreted this as meaning US East would be the last DLC and that's led to Devs United Games CEO, Mark Choi, clarifying the studio's plans.

"We are not closing down the service," Choi begins in a Twitter thread. Reaffirming a September release window, he calls this upcoming update the "RVRF Complete Edition," containing new features like the 'Journey Mode.' That adds quests and objectives across US East, which will eventually expand into other regions. Choi states more new features will be shared in the coming weeks.

With US East, Choi advises this "will be our last DLC for the US and maybe the last for [Real VR Fishing]." However, the team remains undecided and hopes to share something more definitive "before the end of this Summer." Finally, after apologizing for unclear communication, Choi reveals the studio is working on two new projects, "Project Aqua" and "Project Haven," though nothing further was revealed.

The US East DLC joins Real VR Fishing in September 2023 for the Meta Quest and Pico platforms.