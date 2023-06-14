Real VR Fishing Hooks In US East DLC This September On Quest & Pico

Real VR Fishing heads to the Eastern United States in a new DLC pack, available this September on Quest and Pico.

Announced today at the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, Devs United Games confirmed a new DLC pack to compliment last year's US West DLC. Featuring 15 new locations, that includes Liberty Island, Niagara Falls, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Pricing details remain unconfirmed but here's our first look at these new locations:

US East marks the third paid add-on for Real VR Fishing. It follows on from the two-part Japan DLC and US West DLC after previous free updates, introducing locations like the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, Mount Fuji and Hagachizaki Monkey Bay. It also joins a recent slate of free monthly maps, which focus on various Japanese locations like Hokkaidō's Lake Tōya.

The US East DLC joins Real VR Fishing in September 2023 for the Meta Quest and Pico platforms.