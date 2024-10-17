Arizona Sunshine Remake Review – Proof You Can’t Keep a Good Zombie Down

Back in 2016, long before the dawn of standalone VR, there was one game universally synonymous with virtual reality. Arizona Sunshine.

At the time, Arizona Sunshine was a groundbreaking experience as one of the very few VR games that stretched beyond wave shooter/tech demo status to offer a full, if somewhat brief campaign. Three years later, Vertigo Games achieved a feat that many thought impossible when they launched an iteration for the limited hardware of the original Quest.

It was, in retrospect… rough. But standalone VR gamers cherished it nonetheless because, quite frankly, it was all we had. The core of what made the game enjoyable was still there, but the hardware just couldn’t do it justice. That was, of course, until now.

The Facts



What is it?: A modern remake of a classic VR zombie shooter.

Platforms: Meta Quest, Pico, PSVR 2,

Release Date: Out now

Developer: Vertigo Games

Back From the Dead

It is impossible to review Arizona Sunshine Remake without some heavy reference to Arizona Sunshine 2, which in some ways can be seen as both prequel and sequel to this newest iteration.

Last year, Vertigo Games showed us that there's still life in the franchise with the outstanding sequel's release. It leveraged everything that made the original such a highwater mark in early VR gaming and showcased what could be done now with that formula. Refining the concept on every level, Arizona Sunshine 2 offered increased horde sizes, melee combat, drastically improved shooting mechanics, poignant storytelling, an impressive graphical update, and… a dog. A very good dog.

Almost a year later, Vertigo Games are reanimating the corpses of their long-dead progeny and remaking the original Arizona Sunshine using all the new assets and mechanics engineered for the sequel. As such, Arizona Sunshine Remake is exactly what you would expect given the pedigree outlined above. A fresh and engaging remake of the original game, including all of its DLC, that has been lovingly reworked with the exact same polish and standards of the more modern sequel.

Screenshot taken on Quest 3

Undead and Loving it

For the uninitiated, Arizona Sunshine is a linear, story-based zombie shooter, and shooting is one of the things it does best.

The gunplay in the newest installments is exemplary. While the weapon selection is a little light, each gun is highly satisfying to use. In addition to intuitive aiming which makes landing headshots joyously straightforward, even from a distance, Arizona Sunshine Remake has some of the best accompanying sound design that lends a palpable weight and gravitas to every shot.

Zombies react to hits in a lifelike (lifeless-like?) fashion that helps sell the visceral damage being done. Pieces fall away on impact with a sense of physics that feels grounded but not overwrought. This allows players to do things like blast the knees off quicker foes, dropping them to the ground to crawl forward while you focus on headshots for the rest of the crowd. It’s incredibly satisfying and considerable fun.

For those lucky enough to own a bHaptics vest, Arizona Sunshine Remake also comes with one of the most satisfying implementations of that tech, available right from launch.

Screenshot taken on Quest 3

Don't I Know You?

All of the iconic set pieces from the original game are here. From the alarm going off outside the Old Dutchman cabin, to scrambling through the darkness of the abandoned mines and so on. However, they now unfold in a crisp, bright environment that treads the line just up to the edge of cartoony without being childish or losing tension.

Hordes can seem dauntingly prolific, with some of the bigger sequences having more than 25 shambling foes on screen at any given moment. Playing in single-player mode can occasionally feel overwhelming given the masses of undead bearing down on you. Keeping a calm nerve, focusing on headshots and smooth reloading is often the only difference between surviving and ending up as a zombie salad bar.

Thankfully, you don’t have to go it alone. You can bring friends along for the ride with the full campaign playable in co-op. There's also a Horde mode with four maps on offer, but it’s worth noting that these are the same maps from the sequel. So, if you already own Arizona Sunshine 2, don’t expect to see any new content in this iteration.

Dead Man Walking

Rounding out the offer are both of the original DLC campaigns, however these land just slightly flat.

The Damned consists of six additional levels that could have been shoehorned into the main campaign just as easily as introducing a short story for a new character. The final DLC, Dead Man is a short series of missions that take about 40 minutes to complete, but deliver a tension and atmosphere that is entirely enjoyable.

Where Arizona Sunshine runs into risky territory is in its fundamental concept. As a faithful recreation of a game that almost every seasoned VR gamer has played, one that's been surpassed by its own sequel, it's possible that the remake will fall into the “more of the same” category for many.

With a main campaign that clocks in at around three hours, while the two DLC packs add another two to three hours, this may amount to a short trip down memory lane.

Comfort Arizona Sunshine offers a complete set of comfort and accessibility features. Movement, turning and vignette options are plentiful. Similarly, the ability to switch dominant hand and a best-in-class holster calibration make sure that everyone with the guts to take on the undead will be able to find a way to enjoy the experience.

Leave a Pretty Corpse

Visually, Arizona Sunshine has never looked better and the updated textures and models used in Arizona Sunshine 2 look just as good when playing through the original story.

Open areas are bright and vast, and although the levels are linear in design they never feel small or cramped. That is, of course, until they are supposed to. In the darker levels, be they nighttime or underground, the textures remain crisp and the lighting is excellent. All of this delivers an atmosphere that's easy to engage with, regardless of how murky the setting is.

Screenshot taken on Quest 3

The Sound Of Violence

The sound design in Arizona Sunshine (Remake and sequel) is absolutely second to none.

Between the implied menace of unseen hordes and the visceral ambiance created by scurrying rodents in darkened rooms, Vertigo has delivered a masterclass in audio design. The resonance and weight of every gunshot and every deliciously squelchy impact sound are absolutely key to the gunplay's success. Similarly, the effortless detail of the quiet moments juxtaposed against the rise and fall of the background score all weave together to bring a tension that most games struggle to obtain.

Also of particular note is the original performance of Sky Soleil, who delivers a depth to the character that's well beyond the (not inelegant) script. Soleil shows elated desperation and manic hopelessness that still stands as some of the best character work VR has seen.

Playing the DLC is where just how impactful Soleil’s performance is becomes apparent. Without the intensity and relatability of his desperate mania, the same set of mechanics and tense atmosphere is somehow rendered pale and less impactful. Rather than this being a criticism of the DLC content, it should stand as a testament to the quality of the original voice work.

Arizona Sunshine Remake Review – Final Verdict

With all the polish of the acclaimed sequel fused with the ample character of VR’s elder statesman of zombie shooters, it’s hard not to recommend grabbing Arizona Sunshine Remake. The limited campaign length, rehashed horde maps, and the lack of a few notable features (here buddy, here boy) mean that if you have only the time or patience for one jaunt through the undead-infested desert, the sequel remains the seminal Arizona Sunshine experience. Still, the excellent gunplay, polished presentation, and great sound design make Remake worth a look.

