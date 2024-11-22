PlayStation VR2 with Horizon Call of the Mountain is $350 until January 3.

PS VR2 is usually $550, and the bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain is usually $600, so this represents a massive saving of $250, over 40% off. The sale is available on all official retailers, as well as PlayStation Direct, across multiple regions.

Interestingly, the hardware alone without Horizon Call of the Mountain is also discounted to $350, so there's currently no reason to not choose the Horizon bundle.

For most of this year we had been recommending against buying a PlayStation VR2 for use with a PS5, at full price at least, as Sony's commitment to the platform has become increasingly unclear.

While Sony delivered strong launch content with AAA titles like Horizon Call Of The Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village, the company has failed to deliver anything like this since. Almost two years in, the only new first-party game Sony released was Firewall Ultra, which was received so poorly it led to the studio's closure.

Still, the platform has seen a steady stream of the top indie VR titles ported from Quest and SteamVR, and this season is bringing cross-platform AAA VR titles. Metro Awakening launched earlier this month, and Alien: Rogue Incursion and Skydance's Behemoth are set to arrive in December.

Also, since summer PlayStation VR2 is no longer confined to PS5. If you have a gaming PC, you can pick up the PC adapter for around $60 and access a plethora of new content on SteamVR.

At $350, criticisms of PlayStation VR2's pricing no longer apply. This sale with Horizon Call Of The Mountain is the best value we've ever seen for PS VR2, and if you're a PS5 or gaming PC owner new to VR we'd consider it a great way to jump in.