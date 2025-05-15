Sci-Fi VR Shooter Of Lies And Rain Releases Impressive Quest & Steam Demo

Of Lies and Rain is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi VR shooter where you fight to save humanity, and a free demo is out now on Quest and Steam.

Two years after launching ARK and ADE, Castello Inc. is gearing up for its next game with Of Lies and Rain, which is described as a story-driven FPS in a dark sci-fi world. Crossing between the real and digital realms, you're tasked with saving humanity from the brink of extinction following a 20-year war against a rogue AI, A.D.E., as both sides fight for survival.

Of Lies and Rain is heading for early access first, though the Steam FAQ states all the core content - the full storyline, plus all game areas and mechanics - will be included. Castello's main focus will be on bug fixing and optimizing performance for a more stable experience, and the game will remain in early access “for approximately 6 to 12 months.”

Regarding platform differences, Castello informed Gamertag VR that the Quest 2 version features no dynamic lights or shadows, 1K textures and reduced particle effects, whereas Quest 3 features “some” dynamic lights and 2K textures. The PC VR and PS VR2 versions both feature dynamic lighting, dynamic shadows, 4K textures, full particle effects, and post-processing effects.

As for the first level demo on Steam and Quest, I jumped into the Quest 3 version earlier today and came away impressed. The beginning reminds of Uncharted 2's perilous opening as I climb the derailed train hanging off a cliff edge, and the oppressive atmosphere is immediately evident. From the AI's flying vehicles to smaller creatures hiding out in the vents, you never feel at ease.

Most items are interactable from scattered bottles to a full chalkboard, which is nice to mess around with, though moments like using a hammer to break a door and grab the other side's handle shows good VR-first design. I'm relieved to see HUD elements are minimal too, while data centers let you unlock upgrades in exchange for GPUs. I can't upgrade my abilities too far yet, but your options include health boosts, increased fire rate and more bullets.

You'll eventually unlock two new tools, a gravity gun and your gun. Weapons pleasingly use manual reloading for both the ammo and sliding back your pistol before you can fire, though I'll need more time to effectively judge combat. Elsewhere, the gravity gun can be used for jumping over gaps, and you simply need to point in the direction you wish to go.

This can lead to some intense motion, which Castello warns about in the Horizon Store's comfort rating. Even for a more active VR user like me, playing on minimal comfort settings left me nauseous after 30 minutes. Reassuringly, the demo has a good range of comfort options that help, like vignettes and snap turning. You can even switch the camera turning off entirely for extra immersion, which is a welcome sight. Left-handed settings, seated play and other options are also included.

I'm not completely sold on the story so far; the amnesiac protagonist is a convenient approach for introducing basic gameplay mechanics, but it's a tired trope that's been done to death. I'm enjoying the strong environmental storytelling, which effectively conveys a sense of dread. Thorough exploration is well encouraged too, whether that's searching through lockers or finding GPUs (more on that shortly) hidden in boxes.

Of Lies and Rain isn't what I'd call a horror game, not really, though there's certainly elements of that in this world. Minor story spoilers ahead in the next paragraph, please skip to the next screenshot if you'd prefer to avoid these.

Arguably the most memorable moment came as I found a former human settlement. Between graffitied conversations on the walls reminiscent of Left 4 Dead to scattered items, seeing my stomach sank as I uncovered its horrifying fate. Discovering dried but bloodied human remains before uncovering a cannibal's abattoir had me reeling as I realized what exactly happened here.

We've not yet tried the PC VR version, so I can't offer a direct comparison right now, and we're aiming to take a look at that soon. Still, I'm impressed by the visual fidelity so far on Quest 3, and Castello's done well bringing this ruined, sometimes gruesome world to life. I'm curious to see what the full game will offer, and I'll return for more when that happens.

Of Lies and Rain is “coming soon” on Quest, while Steam lists a 2025 release window. Castello also plans to release the demo on PlayStation VR2.