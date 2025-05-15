The Smurfs - Flower Defense Now Arriving Next Month

The Smurfs – Flower Defense, a VR and mixed reality tower defense game based on the iconic series, has been delayed.

Previously targeting a May release window, publisher Microids and studio Kalank Games revealed that The Smurfs – Flower Defense is now arriving on June 19, 2025. This new adventure sees Gargamel ruining the Nature Fairy Leaf's planned celebrations and capturing 20 Smurfs, and you're tasked with rescuing them once more. Here's the new trailer.

Based on the famous Belgian comic series by Peyo, this adaptation promises a combination of action, strategy, and storytelling. Defending this world involves building towers and activating mechanisms to stop incoming threats, and you can swap between four established characters: Smurfette, Storm, Brainy and Jokey. This contains three boss battles against Gargamel, Azrael and the Howlibird, while a 'Hard Mode' is also available.

While the press release and the YouTube trailer's description states the game is arriving “exclusively” on Quest 3 - and by extension, Quest 3S - the store page also lists Quest 2 as a supported headset. When asked for clarification, Microids informed UploadVR that both headsets are supported “but for the full mixed reality experience, we recommend playing it on Quest 3.”

The Smurfs – Flower Defense arrives on June 19 for $19.99 on the Meta Quest platform.