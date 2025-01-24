The Smurfs – Flower Defense Brings VR & Mixed Reality Strategy To Quest 3 This May

The Smurfs – Flower Defense brings the iconic series to Quest 3 this May with a VR and mixed reality tower defense game.

Based on the famous Belgian comic series by Peyo, The Smurfs – Flower Defense is a new adaptation from publisher Microids and developer Kalank Games. Promising a combination of action, strategy, and storytelling, this new adventure sees the infamous Gargamel ruining the Nature Fairy Leaf's planned celebrations and capturing 20 Smurfs with a magic spell.

Entering this fantasy world, you're tasked with saving all 20 Smurfs and protecting the weakened Nature Fairy, picking up the former with your virtual hands and “putting them in the right place at the right time.” At PG Connects London 2025, a Kalank Games rep informed UploadVR this refers to controllers, and Flower Defense doesn't support hand-tracking.

During each level, you can switch between four established characters: Smurfette, Storm, Brainy and Jokey. Three boss battles are also promised against Gargamel, Azrael and the Howlibird, while a 'Hard Mode' is also available if you're seeking a tougher challenge. Not much else is currently known, though Microids promises more information is to come “very soon.”

The Smurfs – Flower Defense arrives in May 2025 on Meta Quest 3.