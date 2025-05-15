Wonder Brings A Mixed Reality Anthology To Quest 3 Today

Wonder, an anthology of mixed reality experiences from Gadgeteer's developer, is out now on Quest 3.

Previously announced last month, Wonder is the latest project from Gadgeteer Vancouver studio Metanaut. Described as a new exploration app aimed at XR veterans and newcomers alike, it aims to “bring magic and tranquility into your everyday spaces” while offering users an “escape from their busy lives” across different experiences that last for roughly 20 minutes.

At launch, Wonder comes with three experiences and more will follow post-launch. Ancient Ruins turns your space into a mysterious cave that's consumed by a black hole. Jellyfish Bloom is a deep-sea adventure where bioluminescent jellyfish light up the environment. There's also Parallel Worlds, which uses reality-bending portals to create alternative versions of your environment.

Metanaut states Wonder aims to deliver a more “chill and relaxing” experience with photorealistic visuals, focusing on light interactions across seated, standing, or roomscale gameplay. Each experience uses controller-free hand-tracking interactions, and the studio states that scanning a new environment changes the experience to match your space.

Wonder reaches the Meta Quest 3 today for $3.99, and Metanaut previously confirmed the price is “expected to increase” when post-launch content arrives.