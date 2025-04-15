Wonder Promises A Tranquil Mixed Reality Anthology On Quest 3

Wonder is a new anthology of mixed reality and VR experiences coming to Quest 3 and 3S.

Developed by Vancouver studio Metanaut, Wonder is a new exploration app that aims to “bring magic and tranquility into your everyday spaces” while offering users an “escape from their busy lives.” It's the latest project from the Gadgeteer studio, which you may recall added a mixed reality mode to the physics-based puzzle game last November.

Wonder offers three different experiences that last for 20 minutes. Ancient Ruins sees your space turn into a mysterious cave that gets consumed by a black hole. Jellyfish Bloom promises a deep-sea adventure where bioluminescent jellyfish light up the environment. Finally, Parallel Worlds uses reality-bending portals that create alternative versions of your environment through ice, dots, and more.

Each experience uses controller-free hand-tracking interactions in either seated, standing, or roomscale settings only on Quest 3. Metanaut founder Peter Kao advised that the team aims to deliver photorealistic visuals created using scanned room meshes and “advanced rendering techniques.”

A specific release date will be announced “in the coming weeks,” and Wonder reaches the Meta Quest 3 family this spring for $3.99.