Gadgeteer Creates Absurd Mixed Reality Contraptions Today On Quest 3

Gadgeteer, the physics-based puzzle game where you create Rube Goldberg machines, gets mixed reality support today on Quest 3.

Originally launched five years ago, Gadgeteer from Metanaut has seen a long journey that's involved multiple post-launch updates and various ports. Available now as a free update for existing owners on Quest, the new mixed reality mode lets you build convoluted contraptions in your play space using over 100 gadgets. You can also save and load machines based on your environment. Here's the new trailer.

0:00 / 0:39 1×

In a press release, Creative Director and CEO Peter Kao states that Gadgeteer was always conceived as a game for both augmented reality (AR) and VR. When an AR version was being considered for Magic Leap back in 2020, we believed it would be "a perfect fit" for the platform, and recent advancements with mixed reality technology are now letting him achieve this.

“Gadgeteer is the ideal game for mixed reality,” says Kao in a prepared statement. “Chain reaction machines inherently rely on the clever use of the surrounding environment. With this update, our players can now build complex, imaginative machines that weave through their furniture, bounce off of their walls, and use the unique contours of their homes as canvases.”

As for what's next following this update, Metanaut confirms it's working on a brand new mixed reality title that's completely unrelated to Gadgeteer. Specifics about this upcoming game remain unknown, though we're told: "More news to come shortly."

While Gadgeteer is also on PSVR, Rift and Steam, the mixed reality update is only available for the Meta Quest 3 family.