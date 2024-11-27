Bigscreen Beyond Comes With The Audio Strap For Black Friday

What Is Bigscreen Beyond?

Bigscreen Beyond is an ultra-compact and ultra-light SteamVR headset designed to enable truly comfortable long duration PC-based VR sessions.

Beyond is priced at $1000 or from $32/month, but doesn't come with positional tracking or controllers out of the box. It uses the SteamVR tracking system, so you'll need at minimum one base station - and ideally at least two - alongside your own input devices such as Valve Index controllers.

The headset comes with a simple cloth strap and no built-in audio. It doesn't even have a headphone jack, though it does have a USB-C port which can be used for audio devices. To add audio and improve comfort, Bigscreen sells a $130 Audio Strap accessory.

In our review of Beyond we praised its compact size and incredible physical comfort, which enables multi-hour VR sessions without the face pain of other headsets. However, we also pointed out flaws with the lenses, which introduce distracting reflections and blur in their quest to be as compact as possible. Beyond is the pioneer in a new era of headsets fully optimized for comfort, and others are aiming to follow it.