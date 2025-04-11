FRENZIES Will Be Free-To-Play At Launch, PS VR2 Release Canceled

nDreams has announced that their first-person VR shooter FRENZIES, currently available in early access, will remain free-to-play following its full release later this year.

Since launching in early access back in October, FRENZIES has brought high tension neon-soaked multiplayer arena shooter gameplay to Quest audiences. Having earned a reputation with players for their work on single-player VR shooters like Fracked and Synapse, tens of thousands of players have joined the action and played this PvP shooter during its ongoing pre-release beta.

Although the team has provided no updates on when the game will leave early access, with further updates planned for Spring and Summer bringing new arenas and cosmetics to the game, nDreams is promising extensive support for the title to expand its variety and gameplay possibilities before unleashing its full release to the general public.

Alongside this announcement, the team also confirmed they will no longer proceed with plans to launch the game on PlayStation VR2. While its early-access release was already exclusive to the Meta Quest platform, the game was initially planned to launch on Sony’s VR headset upon its full release. Although the team will no longer be proceeding with a release on Sony’s device, nDreams has assured players they aren’t abandoning the platform entirely, confirming that the team has ‘other PS VR2 announcements coming in the near future’.

FRENZIES is available on Quest Early Access, with a full release set for later this year.