FRENZIES Gets Multiplayer Social Space As nDreams Outlines New Roadmap

FRENZIES gets a new social space in today's update, and nDreams outlined the free-to-play VR shooter's upcoming roadmap.

Kicking off the FRENZIES roadmap is the new 'Hangar Update,' which goes live today on Quest. That introduces the titular location, a new multiplayer social space that lets you hang out with friends, play some basketball and join a game together. nDreams states this new area will expand “over the coming months” across future updates. Other changes include improvements to the friend system, a Throne Room redesign, and new gesture animations.

It's the first step in a new content roadmap, and nDreams outlined two further major updates planned across both spring and summer 2025 respectively. The spring update promises a player progression system that lets you earn XP to obtain rewards, more cosmetics, bot updates, and a new round type with a new arena.

As for the summer content update, nDreams states this will revamp the in-game store, with further adjustments promised for The Hangar. An additional new round type and arena are also planned, alongside further changes the publisher has yet to reveal. You can see the roadmap in full below.

FRENZIES Spring and Summer 2025 roadmap

Notably, this roadmap omits any news on when to expect the full release for FRENZIES, following the game's early access launch back in October. nDreams previously announced that a PlayStation VR2 version is also planned, but much like the full launch, a release date for Sony's headset remains unconfirmed.

FRENZIES is available now on Quest Early Access.