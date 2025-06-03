A VR Developer Direct is happening next week, promising deep dives for Roboquest VR and two other games.

Created by the team behind the VR Games Showcase, the upcoming VR Developer Direct is taking a different approach by offering more in-depth looks into three upcoming games from three different studios. That includes Roboquest VR from Flat2VR Studios, while the remaining titles will be announced “in the coming days.”

Promising a mix of AAA games and new IP alongside Flat2VR's work, this upcoming presentation features “new looks at gameplay, behind-the-scenes assets, and new details on each project” with a mix of in-person and online interviews. An expected runtime hasn't been confirmed at this time.

It's the latest addition to the traditional showcase season for games publishers, which is now fully underway. Our own UploadVR Summer Showcase is on July 11, while some potential highlights include today's State of Unreal 2025 presentation at 6.30am PT. Meta is confirmed as a Summer Game Fest partner on June 6, while the IO Interactive Showcase later that day promises Hitman news.

The VR Developer Direct airs at 9am PT on June 10 via YouTube and TikTok Live.