Forefront Enters Early Access This Fall, Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay Footage

Forefront reaches early access this fall, and Triangle Factory revealed pre-alpha gameplay while answering questions about the 32-player VR FPS.

Developed by Breachers studio Triangle Factory, Forefront is an expansive VR shooter that splits you into two teams, each divided into four-person squads, across 32-player matches. Promising large-scale maps with semi-destructible environments plus vehicles for traversal and fighting, the studio provided new information alongside pre-alpha gameplay footage in its new video.

Some of this video highlights information previously shared by Triangle Factory when we interviewed them in March before Forefront's official announcement, such as how teams are divided up. The studio also highlighted the four available classes, each of which has its specialties.

Assault is described as a great pick for frontline battles and tackling the objective, while Engineer focuses on both repairing and destroying vehicles across the battlefield. Medics ensure teammates can be revived if knocked out using shock pads, while Recon supports the team from afar with weapons like sniper rifles.

Continuing on, Triangle Factory stated it's working on 10 different vehicles across land, water, and air, alongside an arsenal of over 20 weapons like shotguns, handguns, submachine guns, RPGs, and more. Forefront will offer manual reloading that's “more realistic and immersive,” while the studio previously confirmed automatic reloading is also supported.

Today's video also confirmed that player avatars will display your full body, with the studio stating it's focused on creating an experience “that's more immersive than high-stakes competitive.” Vaulting and going prone are currently being considered for movement, though this is not guaranteed.

As for the gameplay, Forefront will include two modes at launch. Conquest sees you taking over different control points to deplete enemy reinforcements. Rush splits you into an 'attack' and 'defense' team that divides the map into segments as you try to destroy two targets, though respawns are limited.

Forefront targets an early access launch this fall, followed by a full release in 2026. While the game's coming to Quest, Steam, and Pico, we've contacted Triangle Factory to reconfirm which platforms are planned for early access. We'll update this article once we learn more.