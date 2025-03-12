New Gameplay Footage For VR Sci-Fi Shooter Exoshock Revealed

Tactical PvE VR shooter Exoshock released a new gameplay trailer.

Developed by Polarity One and published by VRAL Games, Exoshock takes inspiration from heavy hitters like Helldivers 2, Warhammer 40k and Halo. Exoshock aims to be “the next leap forward for co-op PvE FPS in virtual reality,” focusing on collaboration and changing mission parameters while promising intense firefights. The new trailer showcased the visuals, combat mechanics, advanced enemy AI, and more.

0:00 / 1:30 1×

The game supports co-op with players choosing a role: Flanker, Suppressor, or Technician, each offering different specialties, strengths, and weaknesses. In addition to this dynamic squad-based game mechanic, Exoshock features dynamically generated missions, which means that no two encounters will play out the same way.

Exoshock will appear at GDC 2025, and a release date for Meta Quest and Steam is currently unconfirmed. In the meantime, interested players can sign up to join a closed early access launch via the game's Discord server.